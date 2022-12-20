Stephen A. Smith To Host ‘NBA In Stephen A’s World’ Christmas Special

Stephen A. Smith is set to bring holiday cheer to his NBA-centric “alterna-cast” presentation – NBA in Stephen A’s World. During an interview with VIBE Magazine, the ESPN analyst revealed that he would bring his bombastic personality, wit, and — of course — holiday spirit to his series for a Christmas Day special.

The festive episode will telecast the exhibition between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks facing off at Madison Square Garden at noon to kick off one of the NBA’s most thrilling times of the year.

He spoke about the importance of this festive initiative and what fans could expect when tuning into this year’s telecast of the Eastern Conference match-up and beyond.

“Regarding the Christmas special, I just want to have a good time. We got a big-time day of NBA games. That’s our day. I know the season starts in October, but that’s really when the NBA season takes off [on] Christmas Day. It sets the stage for the post-Super Bowl period when football is over. It comes to an end, and it’s all about the NBA. It starts with us on Christmas.”

“Me being able to sit on the air and give people a vantage point of me talking about basketball in my living room, figuratively speaking, and having that kind of blast doing so, that’s a big deal,” he added. “That’s something that shouldn’t be ignored.”

Later in the discussion with the Bronx-born personality, Smith spoke about his show’s unique format, which will offer fans a glimpse into what watching X-Mas basketball with the First Take host is like and why fans should tap in for their holiday sports viewing.

“I do everything I can to try and mimic me watching a game on a particular weekend, hanging with my boys or the family or whatever the case may be. [NBA in Stephen A’s World] provides an informal unpolished element of me,” Smith expressed, detailing the show’s set, which replicates his “man cave.”

“Off the air, this is how I am when I’m watching games, and that’s what I try to do with the guests that I bring on, the people who are around me, the food that I eat, the kind of commentary I provide, the list goes on and on.”

As for the guests, Smith kept the Holiday episode’s special appearances close to the vest, but implored NBA fans to tune in to catch the upcoming magic.

His series also isn’t the only show he’ll be appearing on this season.

Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. is introduced during the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After kicking off the Dec. 25th celebration on air at 11 am EST for NBA Countdown, the pundit will begin his alternate presentation for Sixers-Knicks at noon, with an appearance on every game’s halftime show throughout Christmas day. Finally, Smith will cap off the night with an additional NBA Countdown show at 7:30 EST.

NBA in Stephen A’s World made its debut on Oct. 26th, 2022, and was created and co-executive produced by ESPN, Smith’s Mr. SAS Productions, and ex-NFL star Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

NBA in Stephen A’s World’s Christmas Day special will be available to stream on ESPN2 and ESPN+.