‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ Documentary Added To Sundance 2023 Lineup

A special screening of Stephen Curry: Underrated is set for a 2023 Sundance Film Festival premiere. From acclaimed director Peter Nicks, the documentary explores the evolution of the NBA All-Star. Nicks is listed as well as Ryan Coogler, and Erick Peyton.

“Stephen Curry is one of the most influential, dynamic, and unexpected players in the history of basketball,” reads the documentary’s official description. “Intimate cinematic video, archival footage, and on-camera interviews reveal Curry’s rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion. World Premiere. Documentary.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to an officials call during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Warriors 128-111 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Stephen Curry: Underrated is among four new films added to the lineup after the initial announcement. Beyond Utopia, Flora and Son, Past Lives, and Earth Mama, which stars Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander, and Doechii, will also premiere during the annual event.

Additionally, returning to as encore special screenings are CODA (2021 Sundance Film Festival), Klondike (2022 Sundance Film Festival), Navalny (2022 Sundance Film Festival), and Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021 Sundance Film Festival).

For the first time, these award-winning films will screen in person at the Festival in Park City, with many of the filmmakers in attendance for post-screening Q&A sessions.

(L-R) Joseph Patel, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent, winners of Best Documentary Feature for “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised Momodu Mansaray/WireImage, Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

“These five new films round out our program in an exciting and emotional way. They are cinematic experiences that delight, entertain, and keep us on the edge of our seats. The works introduce us to new voices, along with directors we’re excited to welcome back to the Festival,” expressed Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming.

“Having four encore films play in Utah is truly a homecoming. While they reached audiences around the world, wherever they were, this year they will return to fuel the energy and excitement at the heart of the Sundance community.”