Sterling K. Brown Teases New Television Series With ‘This Is Us’ Creator

Sterling K. Brown attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Sterling K. Brown is returning to the small screen.

The actor teased a new series working with This Is Us creator, Dan Fogelman, during the Biosphere premiere on Tuesday (June 27). According to Variety, the new, unnamed, series will be a thriller with Brown starring as the head of security to a president.

“It’s not Randall. The character is completely different, completely different milieu,” explained the 47-year-old actor, referring to his fan-favorite character in the aforementioned drama.

“But you know Dan — he can’t help but throw some heart in there. There is always going to be heart.”

Executive producer/showrunner Dan Fogelman and actor Sterling K. Brown of ‘This Is Us’ speak onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

This Is Us aired from 2016 to 2022 and followed the ups and downs of three siblings and their families throughout different time frames. Alongside Brown, the series starred Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones, Jon Huertas, Alexandra Breckenridge, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, and more.

The acclaimed television show earned 66 awards and 290 nominations total, per IMDb. This includes Brown winning the 2017 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown in ‘This Is Us’ Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1, aired September 20, 2016) Ron Batzdorff/©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

As the series progressed, the Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul star discussed how his fictional family’s evolution was inspired by Disney’s Black Panther in 2018.

“I think at some point in time Randall has to have more time with his family from Memphis,” Brown said. “We opened up this whole other family that he didn’t even know that he had. I hope that we get more time to explore that arena. And then this is sort of a Black Panther/This Is Us crossover, if you will.”