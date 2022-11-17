Trailer: Storm Reid And Nia Long Star In New Thriller, ‘Missing’

Storm Reid, Nia Long, and Ken Leung put truth and trust to the ultimate challenge in Screen Gems’ newest film, Missing. Serving as a sequel to 2018’s Searching, Grace Allen (Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, Kevin (Leung) leaving her daughter, June (Reid) to search for answers with minimal help from the FBI and local authorities.

Thousands of miles away from home, pieces begin to unravel that warrant more questions than answers, and June is left to figure out if she actually knew her mother at all.

Film’s co-writer/co-director Nick Johnson explained to IGN, “You’ll catch a lot of fun callouts to the first movie. But all that said, it’s a totally new family and new story, and it’s not like a direct sequel in the traditional sense […] We wanted this movie to be bigger and better in visual style. And inject as much of a youthful energy into it. So, telling the story about a child looking for her mom really presented great opportunities for that.”

Johnson later shared, “Our hope has always been to portray the world of the Internet as closely as we can to ground the movie. We never like when movies falsify, cheesily, certain apps. Our goal has always been to try to stay as true as possible to apps. So you’ll see all sorts of the usual apps that everyone uses in the movie, throughout. And that’s part of the fun of it.”

His creative partner, Will Merrick added that Missing is “all about growing up and realizing that all the adults in your life have these far more complex lives than the box you put them in. And so, I like people who see the trailer knowing that that’s what the movie’s going to explore.”

Missing is set to premiere in theaters on Jan. 20, 2023. Watch the full trailer below.