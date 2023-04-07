Suge Knight Biographical Series Coming This Fall

A television series chronicling the life and legacy of Suge Knight is officially in the works. BLK Prime, a streaming service for diverse and inclusive content, has initiated the beginning stages of the scripted biopic.

According to a press release, BLK Prime’s new show will uncover untold stories from Knight’s life and career, offer insight into his relationships with prominent figures in the industry, and reveal the hidden aspects of the music business. The 57-year-old will narrate the series himself, despite currently serving a 28-year prison sentence.

Set to begin filming this summer, the series is due this fall.

The currently unnamed project was described last month by Knight and his brother Brian Brown as having a similar feel to 50 Cent’s hit series BMF. Sources close to the situation also claimed that the Death Row Records co-founder has been hands-on in the process, particularly with casting and the portrayal of Tupac. In 2021, Knight made a deal with producer Steve Whitney and TSW Films to sign over his life rights.

“Over the last 30 years, there has been so much talk about Compton, me, the inner cities, and Death Row—A lot of talk. Even when it comes to making my movie there has been so many imposters saying they have my rights, or they got the deal—that was, and is, all talk,” he explained at the time.

“I jumped off the porch in my neighborhood at a young age but never forgot where I came from. Most people try to ride for the hills, I made it and tried to bring as many people to the hills with me and feel that I was successful at it.”