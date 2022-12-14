‘Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Closing Chapter’ Trailer Released By Lifetime

Groundbreaking series Surviving R. Kelly — which helped bring criminal charges against the disgraced R&B singer — has revealed a trailer for the final installment. Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Closing Chapter concludes with the 55-year-old singer facing multiple federal and state trials.

Set to premiere as a two-night event on Jan. 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. ET., the episodes will feature unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world, according to the official description.

Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images

According to a press release, the first night of the documentary event will follow Azriel Clary. Clary, who has been a subject of Surviving R. Kelly since it debuted in 2019, testified against the Chicago musician during his recent trials. Additionally, the convicted charges of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, and sex trafficking will also be explored and explained, including Aaliyah’s name being mentioned for the first time in criminal court.

“This is something unprecedented in the history of popular music with, I believe, hundreds of victims,” one person remarks in the trailer. “I now know 69.”

The same person later adds, “Kelly will go down in the history of music as the worst criminal predator ever.”

Demonstrators gather near the studio of singer R. Kelly to call for a boycott of his music after allegations of sexual abuse against young girls were raised on the highly-rated Lifetime mini-series “Surviving R. Kelly” on January 09, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Prosecutors in Illinois and Georgia have opened investigations into allegations made against the singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The outlet continued to describe the second night of the docuseries as closing out with the voices and testimonies of dozens of victims, the revelations of John Does, and other new survivors who had not previously spoken out in past episodes. Surviving R. Kelly ends with survivors sharing their victim impact statements as they hear the final verdict against R. Kelly.

Kelly was found guilty of nine counts of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges against him in New York City in September 2021. For these crimes, he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars in June 2022. Additionally, in September 2022, Kelly was convicted on three of four counts of production of child pornography and three of five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Watch the trailer for Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Closing Chapter above.