‘Swarm’ Co-Creator Janine Nabers Reached Out To Beyoncé During Production

In an interview with Vulture, Janine Nabers revealed she wrote a letter to Beyoncé about Swarm during production on the show. Nabers insisted that she made her intentions clear in using the Renaissance singer as the basis for creating the Amazon Prime Video show.

“I wrote her a letter basically being like, ‘Yo, you’re great. I love you. This is a show that we’re working on. These are the people that are writing on it. She’s worked with a lot of the people who have worked on our show. It’s a family,” Nabers said. “This is not a crusade to tear down anyone’s reputation. I know it’s extreme, and I know that our character is doing a lot of crazy sh*t, but this is a love letter to Black women.”

The playwright also detailed why they chose Queen Bey as the show’s inspiration during an interview with Elle.

Nabers cited several “salacious” rumors and stories surrounding the star’s mythology that interested her and Donald Glover in crafting a Beyoncé-like character.

Dominique Fishback, Donald Glover, Chloe Bailey, Janine Nabers, Damson Idris, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios, Sue Kroll, Head of Marketing, Amazon and MGM Studios, and Vernon Sanders, Head of Global TV, Amazon Studios attend the “Swarm” Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in Los Angeles at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video

“I think for us, again, it’s the feeling that that person evokes. There are just so many interesting stories that you read on the internet about someone or something, and you don’t know if it’s true. You’re like, “What is this story about? Who did this? Someone actually did this to someone?” Like “the bite,” for example…that, to me, was always just, how do you get there? How do you get to a person and bite their face?”

“Taking these salacious moments that everyone talks about, [that] every Black person I know has a theory on, and just putting our own spin on it, to me, is what makes entertainment dope, and that’s what made this process fun. We were just really happy that we were able to write the way that we wanted to write, and that Amazon legally gave us the privilege to do that.”

Swarm was created by Nabers and Glover, and stars Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Billie Eilish, Damson Idris, Paris Jackson, and Kiersey Clemons.

The psychological thriller hit Amazon Prime Video on March 17.