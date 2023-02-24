Dominique Fishback And Chlöe Explore The Depths Of Obsessive Fandoms In ‘Swarm’: Trailer

A horror series about stan culture, seemingly inspired by a merger of well-known fandoms? This is the gist of Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ latest excursion into television with Swarm. The concept is purely brilliant, as Dominique Fishback stars as Dre in the Prime Video series as the crazed fan of the world’s greatest pop star who ventures into an unexpected cross-country trek that may lead to more plot twists than she bargained for.

As seen in the trailer, which debuted on Friday (Feb. 24), Fishback’s character tests the lengths of how far someone’s obsessive love can take them. Chlöe Bailey (Dre’s sister, Marissa), Damson Idris (Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid), and others including Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers also star in the series.

“She is not like everybody else. She knows what we’re thinking and she gives it a name. She’s a goddess,” says Dre in the two-minute preview. The chilling clips show that this “killer bee” may not be able to control her urges when it comes to her Queen. In a separate scene, she earns that moniker as someone adds, “[You’re] part of the swarm. Talk about Ni’Jah, you get stung.”

When Dre later gets questioned about hiding a dead body in the trunk, she bursts into erratic laughter, and is also seen mopping up a pool of blood, so this series proves itself to explore the daunting depths of neurotic fans’ behaviors.

Janine Nabers serves as showrunner for the series and Donald Glover directed the pilot. All episodes of Swarm debut on March 17 on Prime Video. Watch the full trailer above.