‘S.W.A.T.’ Renewed For Final Season Following Cancelation

CBS has renewed S.W.A.T. for a seventh and final season days after initially canceling the drama.

Deadline exclusively reported on Monday (May 8) that the Shemar Moore-led series will continue, according to an official statement. The 53-year-old talent has also been added as an executive producer.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” expressed Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television in a joint statement.

“S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew, and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael, Debbie Allen as Charice Harrelson, and Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on ‘S.W.A.T.’ Credit: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Last Saturday (May 6) the Criminal Minds alumnus shared a video on social media airing out his frustrations with the initial, abrupt cancelation of the series. In his emotional rant, Moore suggested the network would realize that “canceling ‘S.W.A.T.’ is a f**king mistake.”

“I am the only African American male lead. Let’s get beyond me. S.W.A.T. is the most diverse show on CBS. CBS when I got hired to be Hondo on S.W.A.T., was getting a lot of flack for lack of diversity. If I post this and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling them out cuz’ they’ve been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career,” he explained.

The season finale for the current, sixth installment of S.W.A.T. is set to air in two parts on May 12 and May 19.