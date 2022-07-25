The Official Trailer For Season 2 Of Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Is Here

As news of Insecure‘s end shattered fans, Issa Rae unveiled the first unscripted series helmed from her company, Hoorae. After its inaugural premiere, the show is set to return for its second season on Thursday, August 4, with four new episodes. Each week, three new episodes will be released on HBO Max, with the ten-episode season concluding on August 18.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles follows a group of long-time friends who “give a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams,” as they explore “themes of loyalty, legacy, and love” and “navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.”

When the series was first renewed in November, Rebecca Quinn, SVP, Non-Fiction, HBO Max shared in a statement, “Fans are really embracing this endearing, entertaining and ambitious group of friends. We can’t wait to see where they take us for season two as they continue to shine an important light on Black culture in South Los Angeles.”

Rae was also praised for delivering an “elevated, purposeful series.”

The entertaining core cast consists of Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns.

Watch the trailer above.