Swizz Beatz’s Unscripted Car Series Gets Ordered By Onyx Collective

Swizz Beatz attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Disney’s Onyx Collective has ordered an unscripted series about car culture from producer and Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz. According to Variety, the news was announced during its first-ever Television Critics Association press tour presentation.

The untitled series follows the musician and car collector as he visits car-loving destinations and examines each area’s distinctive car culture. Swizz Beatz will also bring together two car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds.

The series is reportedly produced by Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith of Ty Ty and Jay Brown Productions, as well as Raymond Garcia of Major TV, Emmet Dennis of Black Drive Originals, and Christian Sarabia of 51 Minds.

The project is part of a handful of unscripted series ordered by Onyx Collective. Additionally, the true crime docuseries Ring of Fire: The Life of Annie Mae Aquash and Searching for Soul Food, hosted by chef Alisa Reynolds and executive produced by Melina Matsoukas, were also picked up.

Ring of Fire: The Life of Annie Mae Aquash is a working title for the Yvonne Russo-directed series. It examines the life and murder of Annie Mae Aquash, A Mi’kmaq woman from Nova Scotia, Canada, who fought for Indigenous rights. Her death in the 1970s went unsolved for almost 30 years.

Searching for Soul Food explores soul food on a global level, in destinations such as Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru, and Los Angeles.

“It is an exciting time to be leading Onyx Collective. When we opened our doors just over a year ago, we set out to nurture imaginative storytelling, creating disruptive, inclusive, and wildly entertaining narratives that would spark conversation and forward the culture,” expressed Onyx Collective president Tara Duncan according to the report.

“That vision is materializing in ways we could have only dreamed of, and we remain grateful to have a clear lane at Disney General Entertainment, a company that has empowered our work from day one.”