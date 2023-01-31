SWV And Xscape Clash And Quibble In ’Queens Of R&B‘: Watch Trailer

SWV and Xscape’s internal strife and external competition come face-to-face as both R&B supergroups take fans behind-the-scenes into their one night only, co-headlining concert.

In Bravo’s forthcoming six-part limited series, SWV & Xscape: Queens Of R&B, all seven respective members of these groups prove that a lot can transpire when egos, talent, and unresolved conflict peak simultaneously.

Produced by Mona Scott-Young’s Monami, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, and Tamika Scott display just how hard it is to balance rivalry, familial obligations, and complex dynamics of literal and figurative sisterhood.

Courtesy of Bravo

“You know it’s a lot of attitude when you get all these divas in one room together,” said Kandi in the trailer (below). While Tamika teased, “Two iconic groups come together? Oh my goodness.” Later, LeLee laughs, “it’s always some sh*t, man.”

Dubbed as the “New York new jack swinging trio and the Atlanta hip-hop soul quartet,” each woman attempts to “hold onto their youth” while also conflating their tension and personal agendas in an effort to put on an impeccable show. However, fame comes at a cost that warrants hefty emotions and inflicts deeper strains.

Courtesy of Bravo

Fans will gain more insight on Scott-Bivens’ solo deal with Motown Gospel while her group members — including her sister — get to the root of her departure. “She’s definitely treating us like she’s Gladys Knight and we’re The Pips,” Kandi exclaimed during one conversation. Yet, Rocky Bivens — the former’s husband — encourages his wife to “remind them of who the hell [she] is.” From reports of theft to the battle of set design and setlists, each episode will capture the climatic highs and vulnerable lows of their journey to breathing new life into their storied careers.

SWV & Xscape: Queens Of R&B premieres on Sunday, March 5, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Watch the full trailer below.