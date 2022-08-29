Tabitha Brown Says She “Not Going To Change” After Food Network Alters Primetime Lineup

Tabitha Brown speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Influencer and actress Tabitha Brown has shared a message of reliance as she announced her competition cooking series It’s CompliPlated has been removed from Food Network’s primetime lineup. In a video uploaded across her social media platforms, Brown did not explicitly name the network during her comforting speech on being her authentic self.

“I know I’ve said this so many times before, but for whatever reason, people just don’t seem to believe me, okay?” she began. “There is not a company, there is not a network, there is not a person, place, or thing that is going to change who I am.”

“Because I’m not going to change. I’m not going to shift a little bit for your audience. I’m not going to talk a little bit different for your comfort.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Hollywood Confidential

Although she did not vocally mention the Food Network, in the caption on Instagram, the host revealed It’s CompliPlated was moved from a coveted primetime spot on Thursdays at 9 p.m. to Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Episodes have always been available to stream on Discovery+ and will remain on the on-demand platform.

It’s CompliPlated was announced in June as the Food Network’s first plant-based cooking competition series. Chefs are tasked with cooking through three rounds of dishes under any circumstances. It debuted on August 11th.

“Becoming vegan changed my life and the way I cook – and I know folks can relate to the daily challenge of making the whole family happy with one meal, so we decided to make a game of it,” explained Tabitha Brown in a statement at the time. “These chefs cook from the heart and their food is mind-blowing – viewers are sure to have a blast and be inspired for their next family dinner.”

VIBE has reached out to Discovery+ and Food Network for a statement regarding Brown’s announcement of It’s CompliPlated time change. View her video below.