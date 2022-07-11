Tabitha Brown Lands Vegan Cooking Competition Show ‘It’s CompliPlated’ On Food Network

Tabitha Brown speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This August, Tabitha Brown is set to bring her vegan tastebuds to the Food Network. The actress has been enlisted to host the network’s first plant-based cooking competition series, CompliPlated. Chefs will be tasked with cooking through three rounds of dishes with tricky requirements using their talent and skills to make delicious food under any circumstance.

“Becoming vegan changed my life and the way I cook – and I know folks can relate to the daily challenge of making the whole family happy with one meal, so we decided to make a game of it,” explained Tabitha Brown in a statement. “These chefs cook from the heart and their food is mind-blowing – viewers are sure to have a blast and be inspired for their next family dinner.”

On It’s CompliPlated, judge Maneet Chauhan and a rotating panel of guest judges find four chefs cooking their best, from a taste of Southern hospitality using only plant-based ingredients and a comfort food gluten-free noodle dish to an Instagram-worthy dinner party without fruits or vegetables.

“It’s CompliPlated reflects what it’s actually like to make a meal the whole family will love – it’s not easy to make one dish for everyone and this series makes it fun,” expressed Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Tabitha Brown’s energy, sense of humor, and real-life journey to becoming vegan make her the perfect host to take us on this adventure.”

The series comes as Tabitha Brown continues to establish a new era of her career in the food and lifestyle space. She recently became a New York Times best-selling author of her debut book Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business), partnered with Target on a fashion collection, collaborated with McCormick on her signature Sunshine Seasoning, and more.

It’s CompliPlated premieres Thursday, August 11th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming on discovery+.