Tamar Braxton And Evelyn Lozada Both Engaged To ‘Queens Court’ Contestants

Longstanding reality TV stars Evelyn Lozada and Tamar Braxton have both ended their experience on the Peacock show Queens Court with an engagement.

The show, hosted by celebrity couple Holly Robinson and Rodney Peete, sought out 21 “kings” to hopefully win the hearts of the aforementioned ladies, as well as R&B singer Nivea. Finalists Lavon Lewis and attorney Jeremy “JR” Robinson both found a committed relationship in the Basketball Wives star and “Love and War” crooner.

Robinson proposed to Braxton on the season’s finale, as he delivered the touching speech, “I don’t wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband. I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. And I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?,” to which she accepted.

“I can’t believe I found what I was looking for,” she responded.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Braxton revealed that not only are they still together, but that she, “looked high and low,” for love. She added, “The truth is I wanted to meet some potentials on there in a different kind of way. You meet people through people and I think I done ran out of people.”

Although the 46-year-old has done reality TV before with shows like Braxton Family Values and The Surreal Life, she said, “I’ve never done anything like this before and what’s the worst that can happen? I find love? This TV show is so amazing, it’s one of my most proudest moments.”

Lozada also opened up about finding love on Queens Court. The 47-year-old spoke with PEOPLE, where it was revealed her now-fiancé, Lavon Lewis, popped the question.

According to the outlet, she was blindfolded and walked into a room with about 20 close friends and family to find “big ‘marry me’ letters, roses on the ground, things like that.”

“It was the perfect size and shape,” Lozada revealed about the ring. “I’ve never had that stone, so he did a really, really good job. But I’m not surprised. Lavon is a creative mind and he doesn’t forget anything.”

Speaking to the series, Lewis added, “I would challenge people to think outside of the box and have faith and push themselves. I didn’t think I would go into it and come out of it with a wife. But look at what happens when you open yourself up and challenge yourself and step up to the plate.”

Queens Court is currently streaming on Peacock.