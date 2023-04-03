Taraji P. Henson To Guest Star On ‘Abbott Elementary’ In Major Role

Despite being announced on April Fools Day (April 1), this is not a drill—Taraji P. Henson will be guest starring on Abbott Elementary as Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) mother, Vanetta.

The news was confirmed by the Abbott cast—Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis—sans Brunson on Saturday during the annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

Henson, 52, will appear on the forthcoming episode titled “Mom,” premiering on Wednesday, April 12. In the episode, Janine’s solo trip for Memorial Day weekend gets derailed after her mother shows up unexpectedly, seeking help. Previously, Janine’s sister, Ayesha (Ayo Edibiri), made an appearance to provide more background insight on her character.

about that episode titled "mom" you saw earlier…@tarajiphenson pic.twitter.com/k8Xlgr0yeH — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) April 1, 2023

Brunson, 33, was not present at the unveiling because she was making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Though it was initially rumored that the episode may be stalled due to a looming strike, a tentative deal was reached and the episode went ahead as scheduled.

During the Emmy winner‘s opening monologue, she hilariously explained some key differences between her series and NBC hit Friends. “I have a show called Abbott Elementary. It’s a network sitcom like say Friends. Except instead of it being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers. Instead of New York, it’s in Philadelphia. And instead of not having Black people, it does!”

She also addressed the notion that some don’t separate the actress from her character following the Twitter controversy involving Jeanne Allen, CEO of The Center for Education Reform, who brought Brunson’s educational background into question in regards to the series.

“…Now every time there’s an issue with the public school system, people expect me to solve it and that’s not fair,” said Brunson. Watch her full opening segment below.