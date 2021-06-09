Taraji P. Henson To Star In ‘Annie Live’ Television Musical

Taraji P. Henson attends the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 07, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

Taraji P. Henson is set to star as Miss Hannigan in the upcoming musical production Annie Live!. Variety reported the 50-year-old actress is the first-named cast member of the show. The Academy Award-nominated philanthropist shared her excitement to bring the character to life.

“Carol Burnett, who brought Miss Hannigan to life in the classic 1982 movie, is someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember,” Henson said. “So when the opportunity came to me to join NBC and this incredible group of producers, I jumped! Carol, I hope to do you proud!”

She continued her excitement on Instagram with a celebratory post.

“SECRET’S OUT!! Yours truly will be portraying Miss Hannigan in the upcoming holiday musical,” she wrote on the social media platform. “GET READY Y’ALL! I’m SO excited to take on the role and bring some holiday cheer with such a beloved production.”

Set to air on December 2, the production is still in search of a young actress to take on the titular role.

“When we decided to bring back NBC’s holiday musical tradition, we were looking for something that was critically acclaimed and universally beloved – and while that’s definitely the case with ‘Annie,’ it absolutely applies to Taraji as well,” Susan Rovner, chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming, said in a statement. “Watching her take on this iconic role will be a thrill that has all the makings of must-watch television.”

In the entertainment world, the heartwarming story of orphan Annie has been performed by various talents on screen and on stage. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1977, and the original film version debuted in 1999. In 2014, the film was remade and given a modern storyline with Quevenzhane Wallis and Jamie Foxx leading the way. Cameron Diaz played Miss Hannigan in the most recent version.

According to Variety, Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky.