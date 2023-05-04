Tasha Smith To Replace Theresa Randle In ‘Bad Boys 4’ Cast

Tasha Smith attends the premiere of "Why Did I Get Married Too?" at the School of Visual Arts Theater on March 22, 2010 in New York City.

Tasha Smith has landed a role in Bad Boys 4 and her character is not new to the franchise’s storyline. Variety reports the 52-year-old actress is set to replace Theresa Randle who starred as the wife of Martin Lawerence in the first three films.

At this year’s CinemaCon, Lawerence and fellow star Will Smith spoke about the anticipated action movie, acknowledging the crew was four weeks into filming.

“We’re hype, we’re excited!” exclaimed Smith when speaking to an audience of theater owners of Bad Boys 4.

The fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise was confirmed as in progress earlier this year by both lead actors who shared a clip updating fans on progress. In a video shared on social media, the men are seen reunited and putting viewers on notice saying, “Y’all gotta stop scrolling.”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rumors of the movie being shelved due to Will Smith’s infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars have been refuted by Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman.

“That was inaccurate. That movie’s been in development and still is. There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving,” he stated. “That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE, from left: Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, 2020. ph: Ben Rothstein / © Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Bad Boys 4 was first announced in 2020 as the previous film Bad Boys For Life prepared for its theatrical debut. The comedic crime-fighting series began in 1995 as Michael Bay’s feature film directorial debut. It was followed by Bad Boys II eight years later in 2023. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directors of 2020’s Bad Boys For Life, are set to return to helm the project. Chris Bremner has joined on to write the script.

A release date for Bad Boys 4 has not been confirmed. Hopefully, fans do not have to wait more than 5 years like the previous films.