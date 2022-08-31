Tasha Smith Lands Role In Netflix Comedy Series, ‘Survival Of The Thickest’

Tasha Smith has landed a recurring role in a new comedy series. According to Deadline, the actress has joined the cast of the Survival Of The Thickest. Actor Tone Bell is set to play a starring role alongside the lead actress, comedian, and The Circle host, Michelle Buteau.

The series is s based on Buteau’s book of the same name and was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size, and newly single (not by her choice!), played by Buteau herself. As she works to rebuild her styling career, she leans on her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and her cute v-neck with some lip gloss.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Smith’s character Marley is a self-made millionaire in her early 50s. According to the outlet, she’s described as a New York City woman who always has a fresh luxury manicure and the best day and night serums money can buy. She gives that Aries tell-it-like-it-is energy, but there’s still an ever-present warm big sister vibe. She just wants the best for everybody, and she knows what the best is.

Bell plays Khalil, Mavis’s bestie and since high school. He’s described as a creative and talented artist who has always prided himself on making life choices that keep things simple, affordable – nothing wrong with clipping coupons – and uncomplicated. But now in his very late 30s, he starts to question what really matters and if life is worth complicating for the right person.

Survival Of The Thickest was first announced in January exclusively by Deadline.

“It’s been so damn amazing finding a home with Netflix,” Buteau told the outlet earlier this year. “To say I’m excited to continue my relationship with them is an understatement. I’m over the moon, and I’m under it. Danielle has been a dream partner, and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up.