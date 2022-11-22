Taye Diggs Invites Women ‘Back In The Groove’ In New Reality Series Trailer

Hulu has issued the official trailer for its new reality series Back In The Groove hosted by Taye Diggs. On the unscripted show, three women find themselves at a tropical resort on the hunt for love. According to the official description, all three are single, in their 40s, and are hoping to “rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE.”

The three women are Sparkle, a 43-year-old from Atlanta; Steph, a 41-year-old from Miami, and Brooke, a 42-year-old from Los Angeles.

In the trailer, viewers get a sneak peek at The Groove hotel, the contestants, and their 24 potential suitors who may have more issues than the women signed up for.

Courtesy of Hulu

“Ladies, are you ready to get back in the groove?” the Brown Sugar star asks Sparkle, Steph, and Brooke.

“If they’re not helping you find your groove, you might as well send them packing,” Diggs instructs the women in the clip.

The show borrows from the premise of 1998 film How Stella Got Her Groove Back starring Diggs and Angela Bassett, based on the 1996 book by Terry McMillan.

Back In The Groove was ordered by Hulu as its first unscripted original produced under the recently formed Walt Disney Television alternative banner.

Jeff Daly/Hulu

Elan Gale has been named the showrunner of the eight-episode series. Both Gale and Diggs are executive producers as well as Bill Dixon, Sonya Wilkes, Evan Wilkes, Michael Krupat, John Luscombe, and Shannon Stoeke. Walt Disney Television Alternative and Beyond Media Rights, Ltd will both produce.

Back In The Groove premieres with a special four-night event on Dec. 5. with two episodes, on Hulu. From there, two all-new episodes will be available to stream daily through Thursday, Dec. 8.

Watch a preview of Back In The Groove above.