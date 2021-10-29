Taye Diggs, Eric Bellinger, And Ne-Yo To Star In New CW Variety Specials, ‘The Black Pack’

Acclaimed actor Taye Diggs is joining legendary R&B crooners Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger in two new variety specials on The CW. The Black Pack: We Three Kings and The Black Pack: Excellence will feature the men along with special guests Jordin Sparks, Tank, Bre-Z, and Sevyn Streeter.

Regarding the new project, Bellinger shared with Rated R&B, “It was truly an experience working on this project! I’ve been preparing mentally, physically, and spiritually for this moment! To transition from songwriter behind the scenes, to the artist in the spotlight and now center stage on screen is a feeling I’ve yet to be able to accurately describe. And to co-star alongside Taye Diggs and Ne-Yo, two people that I’ve looked up to for many years! All I can say is I’m blessed and it’s the best feeling to know all my hard work paid off! And we’re still just getting started.”

The holiday special will feature “classic holiday music, both new and old, brought to life on a stunning stage as the audience is transported to the room where it is all happening to enjoy a new spin on an old fashioned Christmas.”

The Black Pack: Excellence will celebrate Black culture and excellence through a series of performances with a new Juneteenth anthem and will also pay tribute to Sammy Davis Jr.

Both specials are described as a “tip of the hat to the enduring talent of the Rat Pack while remaining modern and full of joy. The Black Pack celebrates excellence and camaraderie through varied musical performances and lighthearted repartee while inviting audiences to snuggle close to those they love, laugh and sing along with classic music.”

The holiday-themed, The Black Pack: We Three Kings, will premiere on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. In honor of Juneteenth, The Black Pack: Excellence, will premiere in 2022.