Taylour Paige Joins Eddie Murphy’s ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel

The movie is also set to star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and received a new title.

After moving to Netflix in 2019, Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop sequel now has a new title and new co-stars. According to Deadline, Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are set to join the cast of Beverley Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Beverley Hills Cop: Axel Foley will follow Detroit cop Foley, who first emerged in the 1984 film that followed Murphy’s character’s travels to Beverly Hills to solve his friend’s murder. Due to the movie’s success, two more sequels were created in 1987 and 1994 and made Eddie Murphy a box-office star. 

Murphy will return as Axel Foley and serve as the Netflix film’s producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, with Will Beall writing the script. Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic have been tapped to executive produce Alex Foley, as Melissa Reid is set to co-produce.

The inclusion of Gordon-Levitt is just the latest in moves the actor has made over the past couple of years. Joseph scored big with performances in pandemic-era films Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx, and The Trial of the Chicago 7

Taylour Paige has become a star in demand since her appearance in A24’s Zola. Since then, the actress has starred in Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick and Mack & Rita. Paige also starred in Kendrick Lamar’s short film We Cry Together and has since qualified for Oscar’s Best Live Action Short Film category. The film premiered at West Los Angeles’ Laemmle Royal Theater from June 3 to June 9. 

