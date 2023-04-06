Taylour Paige To Star In ‘It’ Prequel Series On HBO Max

Taylour Paige attends the 2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film & Media Institute at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2021 in New York City.

Taylour Paige is set to star in Welcome To Derry, a prequel series to the It franchise. According to Variety, the 32-year-old talent joins Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar as the first four actors named to the project.

Paige is known for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Zola, and Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together” song and short film of the same name. Adepo was Emmy-nominated for HBO’s Watchmen and also starred in the 2022 film Babylon. Chalk has held roles in Perry Mason and 12 Years A Slave. Remar has acclaimed roles on Dexter, Django Unchained, and more.

The official logline for the series states, “Set in the world of Stephen King’s It universe, Welcome to Derry is based on King’s It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two.” Welcome To Derry was first announced in development in March 2022, and ordered by HBO Max in February 2023.

Taylour Paige attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The series is being developed for television by Andy Muschietti, and Barbara Muschietti, with Jason Fuchs writing the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by him and the Muschiettis. Andy Mischietti is set to direct multiple episodes, including the pilot.

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” expressed the Muschiettis in February. “It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror.”

“To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true — or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare,” added Fuchs.