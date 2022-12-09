Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”

Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring.

“This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done. I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, ‘Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?’ And that’s what I’ve gotten to.”

“I’ve gotten to the point where now I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor. Now I’m enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don’t want to do an impersonation of myself.”

As he continued, he reiterated his positive thoughts regarding the new school of entertainers, even going as far as applauding them for doing things he couldn’t do.

“Yes, there’s some better actors out there that can do things that I was never able to do,” he said. “So, I want to applaud them, I want to be excited about what they do.”

Howard made his acting debut in 1992 as Jackie Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream.

One of the 53-year-old’s most critically acclaimed roles includes 2005’s Hustle & Flow, where he played DJay, a pimp in Memphis trying to turn his life around. Howard’s performance garnered Oscar attention, picking up a nomination for Best Actor.