Teyana Taylor To Star In New Heist Thriller, ‘The Smack’

Upon retiring as a musical artist, Teyana Taylor is returning to the world of entertainment. Alongside Oscar winner Kathy Bates, Taylor will join Casey Affleck and Marisa Tomei in the upcoming heist thriller, The Smack.

Directed by David M. Rosenthal (The Perfect Guy, Jacob’s Ladder [2019]), Smack focuses on a con man (Affleck) who hits rock bottom. He later meets an “upstart hustler” (Taylor) and after receiving a heads up from a known con, the pair venture to Los Angeles in an attempt to pull off the greatest scam of their lives. Yet, they’re confronted by other money-hungry schemers, including his determined ex (Tomei). As things begin to unravel, the man is unsure if this is an old flame rekindling or the set up for a grander swindle.

“Whewwwwww won’t he do it?! ? I meannnnnnnn AunTEY is in great company & I am honored ??? Thank you @rosenthaldm @wme for this amazing role! Let’s gooooooo?,” Taylor wrote of her role on Instagram.

Producer Sam Rockwell added in a statement, “When I worked with David and Keith on A Single Shot, it was a singular experience, because of David’s keen artistic vision as a filmmaker and Keith’s leadership as a producer. Bringing together this powerhouse company of actors feels like an old school, ’70s way to make a movie, and Mark and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this team.”

The Smack will begin filming this fall in Los Angeles.