‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ To Return For Season 3 On Peacock

Amber Ruffin attends Apple TV+'s "Gutsy" New York premiere at Times Center Theatre on September 08, 2022 in New York City.

The Amber Ruffin Show is receiving a third season, and it’s set to air on Peacock this fall.

According to an official press release, the show will return with a five-episode order set to premiere on Sept. 30. In addition, the comedian’s show will see four more episodes released on Oct. 7, Nov. 4, 11, and Dec. 16, with upcoming guests to be announced at a future date.

Peacock’s late-night topical show made waves with seasons one and two as their host used her witty and intelligent humor to tackle the news. The Amber Ruffin Show’s executive producer, writer, and host Amber Ruffin offered insight on her show’s return.

“We are so excited to bring you more of The Amber Ruffin Show!” Amber excitedly said about the forthcoming season. “This time, we have more stars and more margaritas! It’s gonna be a party!”

Jenny Hagel, head writer and executive producer of the late-night show, articulated more in-depth information about what fans can expect.

“I can’t wait for fans of [the show] to see what we have in store for them this fall,” Hagel disclosed. “We’ve got more silly sketches, more smart commentary, more surprise celebrity guests, and more jokes that will make you laugh until tequila comes out of your nose.”

Watch the trailer for The Amber Ruffin Show’s third season below.