Hollywood Comes Calling In ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ First Teaser

The anticipated drama The Best Man: Final Chapters has issued its first trailer. Based on the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the limited series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve, and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

“When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen,” expressed Lee in a press statement. “Growing up I rarely saw Black people — Black men in particular — the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just “normal” (Barack and Michelle before Barack and Michelle).”

Lee serves as the creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner for The Best Man: Final Chapters.

“Fans of the franchise have consistently asked me (and the stellar cast) when are we going to tell them what’s happened with this group of friends? And what better way to do that than to give them what they want (and more) in a limited series,” he adds. “Given the moment that we are in, this is the perfect time to revisit Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace and Shelby and go on the wild, emotional, hilarious ride with them, as they deal with their own journeys through parenting, activism, old love, new love and the complexities of being Black in 21st Century America.

“It is now more than ever that the world is craving to see what I’ve worked my entire career to show: relatable, universal stories about black people and their humanity. It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream. It is my life’s work to tell stories that include and elevate us. And I HOPE my legacy will be that I represented for us.”

Bringing back the original cast, the series stars Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is set to premiere on Dec. 22 with all 8 episodes dropping at launch. Watch a preview of the limited series above.