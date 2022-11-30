‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Official Trailer Gives Unfinished Business Its Proper Ending

There may be some unfinished business, but the crew of The Best Man franchise is bidding a proper farewell to themselves and their fans as Peacock unveils the official trailer for the upcoming limited series.

The Best Man: Final Chapters picks up right where The Best Man Holiday ended with Quentin (Terrence Howard) confessing to Harper (Taye Diggs) and Lance (Morris Chestnut) that he was finally getting married. With Lance still grieving the loss of his wife, Mia (Monica Calhoun), his friends convince him to attend Q’s lavish affair on a tropical island where the drama is just beginning. Part of that strife is also due to Harper’s controversial book, Unfinished Business, being made into a movie.

The two-minute trailer reads, “They’ve had good times and bad times, but the best times are yet to come.” Marital conflict and longtime affairs are teased as the crew prepares for their final onscreen adventure.

“Life doesn’t always go where we expect, but if we’re lucky, we end up right where we’re supposed to,” Diggs narrates.

As previously reported, the entire original ensemble cast—Chestnut, Diggs, Howard, Melissa De Sousa, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau—will all return to reprise their roles for the series. We implore you to subscribe to Peacock because this series isn’t something you’ll want to miss.

Executive producer and series co-showrunner Dayna Lynne North shared in a statement, “…Life is not a spectator sport. Sometimes we choose to grow… Sometimes we’re forced to. The question is—how will these longtime parents, friends and lovers adjust to their reinvented selves?”

The series premieres exclusively on the streamer on Thursday, Dec. 22 with all eight episodes releasing simultaneously.

Watch the full trailer below.