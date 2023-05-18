‘The Blackening’ Final Trailer Prepares Audiences To “Scream, Yell, Laugh” Ahead Of Theatrical Debut

Lionsgate has shared a final look at The Blackening ahead of its theatrical debut. The trailer, released on Wednesday (May 18), shares clips from the comedic thriller and real-time reactions to the on-screen antics. An engaged audience is showcased laughing, clapping, covering their mouth in shock, and dropping audible screams.

The clip ends with Lil Jon and LMFAO’s collaboration “Shots” informing fans “get ready to scream, yell, laugh.”

According to the official description, “The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain’t no motherfu**ing game.”

Lionsgate

Directed by Tim Story, with a screenplay and screen story by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, The Blackening stars Perkins, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, with Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji.

“I think that’s refreshing because I think a lot of times in a lot of horror movies, you see there’s a lot of division or people make selfish choices or do stuff that saves themselves but not the others,” explained Oliver of the horror comedy to VIBE.

Sinqua Walls, Tracy Oliver, E. Brian Dobbins, Tim Story, Antoinette Robertson, Jermaine Fowler, Grace Byers, Dewayne Perkins, X Mayo and Melvin Gregg attend the World Premiere Of “The Blackening” during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

“There’s this sense of solidarity even though they’re beefing and fighting each other, but it’s all love,” adding, “They’re family and they’re friends, and you see throughout the movie that they make choices to save the group versus themselves. I think that’s what’s cool about it.”

The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and is based on the 2018 Comedy Central digital short by Perkins of the same name. The Blackening is due in theaters on June 16. Watch the official trailer below.