Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ To Return To Theaters For 30th Anniversary

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s romantic drama, The Bodyguard. To celebrate, Warner Bros. is rereleasing the film in theaters on Sunday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 9.

“The Bodyguard’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros. to bring this anniversary celebration to fans.”

Last September, reports begin to circulate about a remake of the thriller. After an onset of backlash, there’s been no word on the status of the production.

The Bodyguard soundtrack remains the best-selling soundtrack of all time, as well as the best-selling album by a woman in music history. In January, the album’s lead single—Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You”—gained Diamond certification, marking the late singer’s fourth record to surpass 10 million sales.

To also commemorate Houston’s feature film debut, the rerelease will culminate with a musical compilation honoring the late singer’s legacy. Those interested in attending the two-day event can purchase tickets starting on Wednesday, September 28th at 10 a.m. ET.

This announcement comes on the heels of the arrival of the I Wanna Dance With Somebody trailer. Directed by Kasi Lemmons and slated for release on December 21, the biopic will explore “the Whitney you never knew.”