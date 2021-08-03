‘The Chi’ Renewed For Fifth Season By Showtime

Fans of The Chi may have just watched the season four finale on Sunday (Aug. 1) however, there is more to look forward to. The award-winning drama has been renewed for a fifth season by Showtime according to Deadline. The new season is set to premiere on the network in 2022. The news outlet reported The Chi averages 4.2 million weekly viewers and is on track to become the most-streamed Showtime series ever.

The series was created by Lena Waithe who also serves as producer. Chicago native Common is the show’s executive producer. The Chi is officially described as a “timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

Season four was led by a talented cast including Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and Birgundi Baker, along with Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Lala Anthony, Tabitha Brown, and Kandi Burruss guest-starred in the last installment.

“I can’t say this no more, but first I say loyalty, but you all know that’s out of the window,” said Epps of his character to VIBE during the 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet. “I love that Jake loves hard on his friends. He really loves the friends he’s got…I don’t even know what I can say about the man now. I love Jake all around. I’m happy that he’s gotten his life back on track.”

Waithe and Common are joined by Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rishi Rajani, president of Hillman Grad Productions, and showrunner Justin Hillian as executive producers. The Chi is produced by 20th Television and is filmed in Chicago.