‘The Chi’ Returns For Sixth Season With Eye-Catching Trailer

The anticipation for the return of The Chi will soon be over. The hit Showtime series has finally released a trailer that is sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats. The drama continues this summer as the main characters carry on their storylines, and new ones begin in the Windy City.

Showtime released the official trailer for the series’ two-part sixth season, which is set to debut Aug. 4 on Paramount+. The award-winning show, comprised of 16 episodes, will premiere on cable starting Sunday (Aug. 6), and every week after.

The second half of the season will premiere at a later date.

Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe (who also has appeared in the series), The Chi is “a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption,” according to its synopsis via Showtime.

THE CHI, Lena Waithe, Gangway, (Season 3, ep. 304) Elizabeth Sisson/Showtime

Filmed on Chicago’s south side, the saga displays average days in the city where “kids are prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches.”

However, the series also highlights how tough Chicago neighborhoods can get, as there are real dangers that threaten daily dreams. In retrospect, the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences.

In this upcoming season, the synopsis reveals, “Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost, and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career.”

(L-R): Birgundi Baker as Kiesha, Delan Jackson as EJ and Jacob Latimore as Emmett in THE CHI, “I Am the Blues” Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME

It continues, “Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships.”

Leads of the show, Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is “becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence, while Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith.”

(L-R): Michael V. Epps as Jake and Alex Hibbert as Kevin in THE CHI, “I’m Looking For A New Thing”. Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media stated, “The Chi is Showtime at its best — complex characters and sophisticated storytelling that leave our viewers wanting more, which is why we’ve expanded this season to its biggest yet. Lena is a gifted creator and we’re fortunate to collaborate with her on this iconic series.”

This season, fans will see the talented cast return including Latimore, Hibbert, Ross, Brown Jr., Epps, Baker, James, and Cook. Also reprising their roles are Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, and Tory O. Davis.

Take a look at the trailer for The Chi season six above.