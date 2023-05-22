Taraji P. Henson And Fantasia Stand On Sisterhood In ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Trailer

The first look at The Color Purple musical film has arrived. The clip introduces the tenacious journey of Celie, Nettie, Sophia, and Shug Avery, and the full story of a rural Georgia community.

“It’s like how do you create something that is new but honors the source? That was the job. We know that this Color Purple is for a new generation,” explained director Blitz Bazawule during a Zoom press conference premiering the trailer. “The context of The Color Purple itself is evergreen.”

Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the original 1985 Oscar-nominated film, is producing the anticipated movie under her Harpo Films banner.

Oprah Winfrey, Taraji P. Henson Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks attend the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

“This is a film that is about sisterhood and enhances any sisterhood that you might have,” shared the media veteran. “What each of us has to give makes each other better and that’s what we see in this story of The Color Purple.“

The full ensemble cast includes Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Fantasia as Celie, Danielle Brooks as Sophia, Halle Bailey as young Nettie, and Colman Domingo fills the shoes of Mister. Fantasia previously starred as Celie in the Broadway rendition from 2007 through 2008 while Brooks starred as Sofia in the Broadway play’s revival from 2015 to 2017.

Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, both of whom produced the Broadway musical, are also producers of the new film. Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Mara Jacobs, Carla Gardini, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Adam Fell are executive producers.

Colman Domingo attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton on May 13, 2023 in New York City Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for GLAAD

Additional talent includes Aunjanue Ellis, Ciara, Jon Batiste, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, David Alan Grier, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, H.E.R., and Stephen Hill.

“The amount of talent, ability, and brilliance was through the roof,” described Bazawule of the experience on set. “What I loved was to see the level of camaraderie and love..and it started right when the cast was announced.”

The Color Purple musical film is due in theaters on December 25, 2023. Watch the trailer above.