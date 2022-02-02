‘The Game’ Reboot On Paramount+ Renewed For Season 2

Attention all former Saber fans: It’s been confirmed that The Game reboot on Paramount+ has officially been renewed for a second season!

The former CW sitcom turned BET drama was revived by Paramount+ in May 2021 and currently stars original cast members, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez. Previous series leads including Pooch Hall and Coby Bell have also made guest appearances on the new reboot.

Hosea Chanchez as Malik Wright and Coby Bell as Jason Pitts in Season 1 Episode 9 of The Game. Josh Stringer/Paramount+ ©2021

The current iteration is “a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football” as the cast tackles racism, classism, sexism, and more all while fighting for respect, wealth, fame, and love.

“With ample humor and heart, Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters and introduced new fan favorites,” shared Nicole Clemens, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series President. “As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount+. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field.”

When the revival was first announced, series creator Mara Brock Akil shared in a statement, “Fifteen years ago I created ‘The Game’ and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people. I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

Hosea Chanchez as Malik Wright and Wendy Raquel Robinson as Tasha Mack in Season 1 Episode 5 of The Game. Jalen Marlowe/Paramount+ ©2021

The original nine seasons of The Game are now streaming on Paramount+, along with the Season 1 of the reprise. Watch the trailer below.