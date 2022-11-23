‘The Game’ On Paramount+ Unveils Trailer For Season Two

(L-R): Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, Hosea Chanchez as Malik Wright, Wendy Raquel Robinson as Tasha Mack, Analisa Velez as Raquel Navarro, Vaughn Hebron as Jamison Field, and Toby Sanderman as Garrett Odongo in 'THE GAME' season 2 streaming on Paramount+.

The Game is back once again. On Tuesday (Nov. 21), Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for season two of the prized reboot and announced that the series will return on Dec. 15 domestically with a two-episode premiere.

Following the premiere, episodes will drop every Thursday. Legacy cast member Hosea Chanchez took to Instagram celebrating the news. “December 15th we back baby! Mark your calendars cuz we about to BLOW ya minds! Season TWO / [EIGHTEEN] is the stuff that dreams are made of. Get them jaws ready to drop fam [laughing emoji] #GameTime #RunningMyRace #LetsGOOO! @paramountplus @cbstvstudios #StillDreaming.”

Chanchez will additionally make his television directorial debut this season on episode seven titled “Here Comes The Sun.”

In the gripping 90-second trailer, tensions pick up where season one left off as The Fightin’ Fury partake in a league-wide strike and everyone prepares for the battle of a lifetime while Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson) continues to cement her legacy through her agency and children.

Former cast members Rick Fox as himself, Coby Bell as Jason Pitts, Rockmond Dunbar as Pookie, and Barry Floyd as Tee Tee will also appear in the upcoming season.

The original series from Mara Brock Akil, which aired from 2006-2015 on The CW and BET, is currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+, along with the revival‘s first season.

Watch the full season two trailer below.