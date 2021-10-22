Tasha Mack, Malik Wright, And Derwin Davis Are Back In Official Trailer For ‘The Game’

The anticipated return of The Game has fans excited for their favorite fictional sports professionals to return to the silver screen. Now, Paramount has given a closer look at what is to come with the official series trailer. Tasha Mack and Malik are back with some old and some new characters.

Wendy Raquel Robinson stars as sports agent Tasha Mack, Hosea Chanchez as her son, footballer Malik Wright, Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, Vaughn Hebron as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, Analisa Velez as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend, and Toby Sandeman as Garret Evans, the top football player in the league.

The Game‘s new installment is described as a “modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson), Malik Wright (Hosea Chanchez), Brittany Pitts (Adriyan Rea), Jamison Field (Vaughn Hebron), Garrett Odongo (Toby Sanderman), and Raquel Navarro (Anelisa Velez) in the Paramount+ series, ‘The Game.’ Photo: Paramount+

The original series aired in 2006 on The CW’s primetime lineup as a spinoff of Girlfriends. In May 2009, the series was canceled after three seasons. BET later picked up the show in 2011. It aired for six more seasons before ending in 2015. Now, more than five years later, The Game is being reincarnated, again.

“I’ve been on this journey from the beginning and I’ll admit, a large part of me was skeptical to do it a third time. Mainly because I THOUGHT we’d told all the story to tell,” Chanchez wrote on Instagram when sharing the trailer. “But @maraakil & @devon_greggory assured me we are just getting started. I MUST tell you WE have EXCEEDED my expectations and Thanks be to GOD We’re just getting started.”

Jamison Fields (Vaughn W. Hebron) and Malik Wright (Hosea Chanchez, in the Paramount+ series, ‘The Game.’ Josh Stringer/Paramount+©2021 Paramount+. All Rights Reserved.

The Game is set to debut with a two-part premiere episode on Thursday, Nov. 11 with the ten subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday, exclusively on Paramount+.

It is executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggor, and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer as well as Tom Russo. Kevin Bray is the director of the first two episodes.

Watch the official trailer for The Game on Paramount + above.