Watch: ‘The Game’ Revival Official Teaser Starring Wendy Raquel Robinson And Hosea Chanchez

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the anticipated return of The Game. The revival series moves the show from San Diego to Las Vegas as characters new and old navigate their personal lives, the professional sports world, and everything in between.

The new show is described as “a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.”

Wendy Raquel Robinson returns as sports agent Tasha Mack and Hosea Chanchez as her son and football player Malik Wright. Adriyan Rae plays Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, Vaughn Hebron is Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, Analisa Velez is Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend, and Toby Sandeman portrays Garret Evans, the top football player in the league.

Pooch Hall will also return as Derwin Davis although not in a leading role. The actor will reprise his character as a special guest, as well as and Brittany Daniel, who played Kelly Pitts in the original series.

“Fifteen years ago, I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” said Mara Brock Akil in a statement. “I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy, and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

L–R: Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson), Malik Wright (Hosea Chanchez), and Brittany Pitts (Adriyan Rae) in episode 1, “Taste of Vegas” of the Paramount+ series The Game. Josh Stringer/Paramount+ ©2021 Paramount+. All Rights Reserved.

The Game is executive produced by original show creator Brock Akil, writer Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, original executive producer Kelsey Grammer, and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. Kevin Bray is enlisted as the director for the first two episodes of the inaugural season. The show is produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions, and Grammnet NH Productions and has a 10-episode first season.

The new season of The Game premieres on Paramount+ streaming on Thursday, Nov. 11. Watch the trailer above and check out episodic images of the series below:

L–R: Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson) and Malik Wright (Hosea Chanchez) in episode 5, “New Whips, Same chains” of the Paramount+ series The Game. Fernando Decillis/Paramount+ ©2021 Paramount+. All Rights Reserved.

Brittany Pitts (Adriyan Rae) in episode 1, “Taste of Vegas” of the Paramount+ series The Game. Josh Stringer/Paramount+ ©2021 Paramount+. All Rights Reserved.

Raquel (Analisa Velez) in episode 1, “Taste of Vegas” of the Paramount+ series The Game. Josh Stringer/Paramount+ ©2021 Paramount+. All Rights Reserved.

L–R: Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson) and Brittany Pitts (Adriyan Rae) on the Paramount+ series The Game. Josh Stringer/Paramount+ ©2021, All Rights Reserved.

L–R: Malik Wright (Hosea Chanchez) and Jamison Fields (Vaughn W. Hebron), on the Paramount+ series The Game. Josh Stringer/Paramount+©2021 Paramount+. All Rights Reserved.

L–R: Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher (Tim Daly) and Garrett (Toby Sanderman) on the Paramount+ series The Game. Fernando Decillis/Paramount+ ©2021 Paramount+. All Rights Reserved.