Watch The Star-Studded Trailer For Netflix’s Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

L–R: Regina King as Trudy Smith, Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, and Lakeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill in 'The Harder They Fall.'

An official trailer has been released for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. The western film features a talented cast, including Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, who star as enemies. Their fictional crews are played by Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, and more.

An equally star-studded soundtrack was teased in the trailer, a snippet of a song by Jay-Z and Kid Cudi played in the second half of the clip.

L–R: Jonathan Majors as Nat Love and Idris Elba as Rufus Buck in The Harder They Fall DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

The official film synopsis reads as follows:

“When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left-hand men—hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”

C: Regina King as Trudy Smith, R: Zazie Beetz as Mary Fields. DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

In addition to the talent-heavy cast, the movie is Jeymes Samuel’s feature directorial debut. The film was written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Jay-Z, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Jeymes Samuel.

According to Variety, the movie is set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 6, and be released in select theaters this October. The western will hit Netflix on Nov. 3.

Watch the official trailer for The Harder They Fall below: