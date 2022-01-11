The Cast Of OWN’s ‘The Kings Of Napa’ Share Why Viewers Should Tune In

The Kings Of Napa tells the story of a family aiming to uphold its legacy held in the family-owned winery amid a tragedy that flips their entire world upside down. The dramatic series is executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois, showrunner and executive producer of Claws, among other television shows.

Ebonée Noel plays the middle sibling, August King, described as the family’s brilliant marketing whiz who’s passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business. During a virtual roundtable on Tuesday evening (Jan. 10) hosted by Terrence J, she described her excitement for the role.

“I’ve been waiting my whole career to play a character like this,” she declared.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. adds, “I play a lot of different characters and things like that. But here was a character where I could just show that calmness…we don’t really see that in a lot of shows, you know. Usually, somebody’s always got to be doing something, but there’s sometimes power in doing just a little bit less.”

He stars as Reginald King, the successful family patriarch with a secret life.

Additionally, the series stars Rance Nix as Dana King, the elder sibling, Ashlee Brian as Christian King, the youngest brother, and Karen LeBlanc as Vanessa King, the matriarch of the family. Yaani King Mondschein stars as Bridgette Pierce, a family cousin who plays an important role at the winery.

With designer clothes, luxury cars, and a beautiful landscape, the juicy drama comes to life through the talents of the aforementioned actors who all shared a different reason that viewers should watch Kings Of Napa Valley.

“To be in a show where Black family is striving to dominate the luxury wine world. It’s something that’s unique and different and fresh, and I know audiences will resonate,” shared Brian.

“It’s so fun to watch every time we get little clips here and there. From what we’ve seen thus far, I laugh out loud,” shared Nix with a laugh. “I can’t wait for the audience to experience the same thing.”

“We put so much love and care into this. It’s our send-up. It’s our contribution to this very rough couple of years that we’ve been in,” added Noel. “I think audiences will love it as much as we do.”

The Kings of Napa is produced for OWN by Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Michelle Listenbee Brown and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers alongside Sherman Barrois. Academy Award winner Matthew A. Cherry directs the first two episodes of the series.

The Kings Of Napa premieres on OWN on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series can be viewed via OWN on cable, OWN APP, satellite, and Hulu Live. Watch a preview of the series below.