‘The Proud Family’ Returning For A “Louder And Prouder” Season 2

Disney+ has announced an even “louder and prouder” second season of the Emmy Award-winning Original series The Proud Family, set to premiere Wednesday (Feb. 1).

In the follow up season from the millennial animated series — now acquired by the streaming app — Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom Jr., Holly Robinson Peete, Normani and more make guest appearances.

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, “picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!)”

Penny is also joined by her longtime crew, and some new faces, including Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins.

Orlando Brown’s character “Sticky Webb” has not returned to the series, which launched 22 years ago.

Disney

This season will be action-packed with “entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics.” Viewers can expect to laugh and learn about important topics including self-worth, interracial dating and the national holiday Juneteenth.

Other stars set to make guest appearances are Anthony Anderson as Ray Ray, gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, and Laurie Hernandez as themselves, Maury Povich as himself, Storm Reid and others.

Cast members reprising their roles from the original series and returning for season two are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud; Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud; Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud; JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama; Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby; Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer; Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez and Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez and more.

Disney

In season two, Keke Palmer will return from the series’ revival as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins; Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins; EJ Johnson as Michael Collins; Asante Blackk as Kareem; Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins; Bresha Webb as CeCe; Aiden Dodson as BeBe and Carlos Alazraqui as Puff.

All seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on the Disney+ app.

Check out the season two cast featurette for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder below.