‘The Proud Family’ Reboot Taps Lil Nas X, Normani, Lizzo, And More For Guest Appearances

The classic Black animated series, The Proud Family, is gearing up for the arrival of its reboot on Disney+ and fans finally know, which of their favorite stars will make guest appearances and who will be recurring members of the cast. The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder is slated to premiere in 2022 and will feature guest spots from Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Chance The Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Marsai Martin and even Tina Knowles-Lawson and Debbie Allen.

The original series premiered 20 years ago today on Sept. 15, 2001 and ran for three seasons until its series finale on Aug. 19, 2005. It also had a slew of iconic guest appearances from Mariah Carey to Mo’Nique, Cicely Tyson, Omarion, Solange, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph—just to name a few.

The reboot was first announced when Disney announced the arrival of Disney+, but the original 2021 premiere was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the news, Disney+ also released a featurette (see below) with some of the stars of the reboot reminiscing about the beloved cartoon.

Normani expressed that she calls her actual grandmother “Suga Mama” because “it’s literally what my household looked like.” While Lil Nas X teased, “i would like to thank the academy for my award in advance.”

This Is Us’ Asante Blackk will star in a recurring role as Penny’s boyfriend, Kareem, along with Keke Palmer who will play newcomer Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins. Rapper A Boogie will play Maya’s gamer brother, Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins. Raquel Lee Bolleau of Real Husbands of Hollywood will reprise her role as Nubia Gross and Marcus T. Paulk will reprise his role as Penny’s classmate, Myron.

The original cast—Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez—will all reprise their roles.

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder is currently in production and will “pick up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be ‘The Proud Family’ without Penny’s loyal crew.”