Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson To Make Return In ‘Fast & Furious’ Sequel

After two years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to return to the Fast & Furious franchise. According to The Wrap, Johnson will appear in a secret post-credit scene for Fast X, the latest movie in the car-based action film. Further details regarding his cameo remain under wraps, but he is confirmed to reprise his role as Luke Hobbs.

The news comes as a surprise as Johnson publicly left the franchise in 2021 following issues with Vin Diesel. Diesel and The Rock’s feud stems from a 2016 falling out while filming on set for The Fate of the Furious. Dwayne was allegedly fed up with Diesel, and several other unnamed Fast & Furious male cast members, for their lack of professionalism and called them “candy a**es,” HuffPost reported.

“My female co-stars are always amazing, and I love ’em. My male co-stars, however, are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses,” Johnson asserted in a now-deleted Instagram post. “When you watch this movie next April, and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes, and my blood is legit boiling ― you’re right.”

Then, in November 2021, Vin Diesel took to Instagram, begging his “little brother” to return to the franchise and “not leave the franchise idle.”

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel pleaded with The Rock. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

In response to Diesel’s “manipulation,” Johnson sat with CNN in December 2021 and explained why he wasn’t returning to the franchise.

“I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise,” he said. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Fast X hits theaters Friday (May 19).