Watch The Trailer For VH1’s ‘The Surreal Life’ Starring August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, And More

VH1’s reality-TV franchise The Surreal Life will make its return for the show’s seventh season.

The latest iteration of the show, which is described as a “celebrity social experiment,” boasts a cast that is headlined by R&B stars August Alsina and Tamar Braxton. Additional celebs who will be appearing on the forthcoming season include NBA legend Dennis Rodman, former WWE star CJ Perry, Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz, actress and comedian Kim Coles, make-up artist Manny MUA, and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The Surreal Life initially ran for six seasons, first airing in January 2003 and ending its run in 2006. The series included appearances from a number of music stars such as MC Hammer, Vanilla Ice, Flavor Flav, Da Brat, and Sandy “Pepa” Denton. The third season of The Surreal Life featuring Flavor Flav spawned the popular spinoff Strange Love, which documented the romance between the Public Enemy member and actress Brigitte Nielsen. Strange Love aired one season before spawning the more popular spin-off Flavor of Love, which aired for three seasons before its end.

While August Alsina’s appearance on The Surreal Life will be his first experience in the world of reality television, Tamar Braxton is a veteran and a familiar face in that realm. The songstress previously starred in reality series’ Braxton Family Values and Tamar & Vince. Braxton Family Values aired for seven seasons, while Tamar & Vince enjoyed a five-season run.

The Surreal Life premieres on the network Monday, Oct. 24 at 9 pm ET/PT.

Watch the trailer for the seventh season of The Surreal Life below.