Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre’s ‘The Wash’ Film Being Turned Into TV Series

There has been a myriad of nostalgic reboots that have either exceeded the mark or fallen flat. The next attempt will be for 2001 film The Wash, starring Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, which is being turned into a television series.

“It all comes out in ‘The Wash,’” DJ Pooh, the movie’s writer and director, tweeted on Friday (March 3). The 53-year-old promoted the forthcoming series with a photo of an orange bucket and car freshener that both had The Wash logo stamped on them.

This is the most recent promotion of the upcoming series, following the Los Angeles rapper’s December 2022 Instagram post that included a still from the original movie. “Mr Washington, Face & Slim – #TheWash,” he wrote. “The Wash Series Coming Soon!” There is currently no set date for when the series will premiere.

The Wash was originally released in 2001 and told the story of Snoop and Dre working as car wash employees looking to make enough money so they can avoid being evicted. The film featured a star-studded cast, namely Eminem, Ludacris, Xzibit, Kurupt, George Wallace, Shaquille O’Neal, and DJ Pooh.

A few of the film’s actors contributed to its original soundtrack along with Busta Rhymes, D12, Bilal, and Bubba Sparxxx. Its impact is still felt to this day, as Blxst and Bino Rideaux reimagined its plot line in their 2021 music video “Movie.”

Though it is unclear if The Wash television series will premiere in 2023, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre recently confirmed that their album Missionary will be coming out this year, in honor of the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle. The “Gin And Juice” rapper teased new music for Summer 2023 in an Instagram post last month.