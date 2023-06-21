The Weeknd Isn’t Concerned By Negative Reaction To ‘The Idol’

At the top of June, The Idol made its highly anticipated debut on Max, and the feedback has been polarizing. Viewers have been quick to share their array of critiques on the show’s storyline, acting, graphic depictions of sex and violence, and more. However, The Weeknd, the star and co-creator of the series, says he expected the negative reaction.

In a new interview with Variety, the After Hours singer seemed unfazed by people’s opinions. “No, no, that’s very much expected,” he responded when asked if he was discouraged by the overall reception so far. “And none of this is a surprise. I’m excited for everyone to watch the rest of the show.”

He also delved into how his goal was to show people what comes with a life in the spotlight. “It’s almost educational, that this is what comes with being incredibly famous,” the 33-year-old said. “You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know.”

The Sam Levinson-directed show is centered around a troubled pop star named Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. The Weeknd’s character, an industry figure who goes by the name Tedros, comes into Jocelyn’s life and claims he wants to help her, but winds up complicating her journey even more.

A moment in particular that caused a stir was episode two’s sex scene. The Weeknd previously addressed that as well, stating, “There’s nothing sexy about it… However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters.”