The Weeknd Drops New Trailer For HBO Concert ‘Live At SoFi Stadium’

The Weeknd recently dropped a trailer for his HBO concert documentary Live At SoFi Stadium, set to release Saturday (Feb. 25) at 8 p.m. ET. According to Variety, the doc takes place in Los Angeles during the tail-end of his 2022 After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

The show, as the name implies, focuses on tracks from his previous two LPs, Dawn FM and After Hours. Abel will take the world on a journey as he performs hits like the ever-present “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Starboy,” and “I Feel It Coming.”

Tesfaye’s trailer guides the viewer through a night on his tour, highlighting the intricate set designs, costumes, light show, and pyrotechnics playing to the theme of both albums. As the teaser continues, a rendition of “Sacrifice” can be heard as creepy characters from After Hours sway back and forth on stage, with a graphic of thunder striking the jumbotron to create an unsettling atmosphere.

Micah Bickham directed Live At SoFi Stadium, while Contrast Films handled the HBO title’s production. The Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Micah Bickham served as the film’s executive producers, and it was co-executive produced by Aaron Cooke.

Elsewhere, The Weekend’s “Die For You” landed atop Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart and the all-format Radio Songs chart for the week of Feb. 11.

According to Luminate, the Starboy single gained a 5% increase to 85.2 million airplay audience impressions for the tracking week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2. “Die For You” also sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.