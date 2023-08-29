The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ Canceled At HBO After One Season

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson attend the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.

The Weeknd’s The Idol has been canceled after one season, Variety reports. On Monday (Aug. 28), HBO released a statement regarding their decision to can the provocative drama. The streaming network stated that while the five-episode series enjoyed “a strong audience response,” they wouldn’t be exploring a second season for the show.

“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” an HBO spokesperson said. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

The show was controversial from the start. Months before The Idol’s premiere, Rolling Stone released an exposé in March 2023. Rolling Stone’s report claimed the show had gone “disgustingly off the rails.” The outlet also claimed the series evolved into “torture porn” after previous showrunner Amy Semietz departed. HBO refuted the claims, releasing a statement to address the “toxic” report published by RS. Vanity Fair reported that the network also addressed why the showrunner was switched.

“The creators and producers of The Idol have been working hard to create one of HBO’s most exciting and provocative original programs. The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards, so we chose to make a change. Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment,” the statement read. “And last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew.”

Then, weeks after the show’s debut in June 2023, The Weeknd addressed a contentious sex scene in episode 2, “Double Fantasy.” The episode upset viewers who felt that the pop star and director Sam Levinson glorified abuse. In a conversation with GQ, The Weeknd revealed that the show and this particular sex scene were not supposed to be likable or “sexy.” In fact, the whole show is supposed to make you feel and strike up a “discussion.”

Troye Sivan, Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Rachel Sennott, Sophie Mudd, Moses Sumney and Hari Nef attend the “The Idol” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. Le Segretain/Getty Images

“There’s nothing sexy about it,” he admitted. “When we use Basic Instinct as a reference, we’re using Verhoeven. Verhoeven is the king of ’90s satire thriller — yes, there’s moments of ‘sexy’ in his films, but there are other moments that are very cheesy and hilarious.”

“However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head; this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here.”

HBO’s The Idol debuted exclusively on MAX on June 4, 2023. Alongside The Weeknd, the HBO series’ cast included Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Suzanna Son, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennot, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, South Korean artist Jennie Kim, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

The show currently has a 19% from 102 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.