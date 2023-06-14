The Weeknd Talks “Gross” Sex Scene From ‘The Idol’: “There’s Nothing Sexy About It”

Image has been converted to black and white) Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp attend "The Idol" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.

The Weeknd has opened up about The Idol and its controversial episode 2 sex scene.

In a new conversation with GQ, the Canadian superstar discussed his HBO show and the jarring reception its garnering. When asked about the recently aired “Double Fantasy” episode and it’s much-talked about sex scene, the singer, né Abel Tesfaye, revealed that it’s not supposed to be likable or “sexy.” In fact, the whole show is supposed to make you feel and strike up “discussion.”

“There’s nothing sexy about it,” he revealed. “When we use Basic Instinct as a reference, we’re using Verhoeven. Verhoeven is the king of ’90s satire thriller—yes, there’s moments of ‘sexy’ in his films, but there are other moments that are very cheesy and hilarious.”

“However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here.”

Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp , and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye attend “The Idol” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. Segretain/Getty Images

In the controversial sex scene, Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp) is blindfolded and asked to strip for Tedros. While on the bed, the sleazy character demands she touch herself while “talking dirty” to the young star. As the scene progresses, another character can also be seen touching herself and getting aroused by the cult leader, with Tedros ramping up his sexual dominance over Jocelyn.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tesfaye, 33, spoke about creating the character of Tedros and the difficulties portraying the villain on screen.

“When I’m trying to explain who [Tedros] is, it’s tough without revealing too much,” the global singer continued. “Without peeling away too much of the layers—You try to be as mysterious as possible about who the character is so that you can take [the audience] on this journey… He’s definitely a challenge. He’s despicable, a psychopath—why sugarcoat it? But he’s somehow useful to this girl, and it’s unfortunate, and we hate to see it.”

“There’s nothing really mysterious or hypnotizing about him. And we did that on purpose with his look, his outfits, his hair—the guy’s a douchebag. You can tell he cares so much about what he looks like, and he thinks he looks good. But then you see these weird moments of him alone—he rehearses, he’s calculated. And he needs to do that, or he has nothing, he’s pathetic. Which is true of a lot of people who are a fish out of water, put into these scenarios.”

HBO’s The Idol debuted exclusively on MAX on Sunday (June 4). Alongside Tesfaye and Depp, the HBO series’ cast includes Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Suzanna Son, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennot, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, South Korean artist Jennie Kim, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.