The Weeknd To Appear On New Episode Of ‘The Simpsons’

Ahead of The Weeknd’s international stadium tour with Doja Cat kicking off this July in Toronto, the Canadian crooner is set to make an appearance on The Simpsons. In an upcoming episode titled “Bart The Cool Kid,” set to air March 20 on FOX, the hitmaker will be voicing the roles of both Orion and Darius Hughes.

Known for his love for skateboarding, Bart Simpson sets out in the episode to make friends with a famous influencer and successful entrepreneur who has his own line of skatewear. Homer Simpson, though, isn’t a fan of their bond and mobilizes a group of fellow dads to disband the newfound friends.

In a tweet posted on Sunday (March 6) the Dawn FM singer shared his excitement regarding his new role. “​​Proud of this one,” he tweeted with a yellow heart emoji.

proud of this one ? https://t.co/8tdTSdd7Pl — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 6, 2022

The Weeknd made his animated debut in 2020 when he appeared as himself on American Dad and debuted a new song. He later appeared on an episode of Robot Chicken as the character Madea, not to be confused with the role Tyler Perry is known for.

Additionally, according to his IMDb, the singer is set to star in and is producing a forthcoming TV Series with A24 and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson called The Idol. Also starring Melanie Liburd from Power Book II: Ghost, the HBO series will follow the complex relationship of a self-help guru/leader of a modern-day cult and rising pop idol.