‘The Woman King’ Snubbed By The Oscars, Fans React

2023 Oscar nominations were announced this week, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever garnering an acting nod for Angela Bassett, as well as an Original Song nomination for Rihanna. The flick is also nominated for Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

While fans celebrated the history-making nominations, many made note of another powerful 2022 film that went ignored by the Academy in The Woman King, starring Viola Davis.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 03: Viola Davis attends “The Woman King” UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images )

The multi-award winner failed to receive a Best Actress nomination even after being nominated for Golden Globes, SAG, NAACP Image, and AAFCA Awards for the powerful role. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood also went unrecognized.

Fans of the impactful film immediatly took to social media to share their disappointment in The Woman King being snubbed by the Academy.

When THE WOMAN KING hits streaming, a lot of people are going to be confused about why it was completely shut out of the Academy Awards. Feels like a missed opportunity. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) January 24, 2023

“When THE WOMAN KING hits streaming, a lot of people are going to be confused about why it was completely shut out of the Academy Awards. Feels like a missed opportunity,” tweeted Sean Fennessey, with several supporters of the film responding in agreement.

“Awards are not end all be all blah blah blah but the silence around Gina Prince Bythewood’s direction in The Woman King has been maddening,” wrote one advocate of the film, with another adding, “If the likes of a Kathryn Bigelow directed Woman King, it would’ve gotten the attention it deserved. Y’all know damn well Gina should’ve gotten nominated. Woman King, historical epic drama with battle scenes? That’s everything the Oscars love unless it’s Black Women I guess.”

If the likes of a Kathryn Bigelow directed Woman King, it would’ve gotten the attention it deserved. Y’all know damn well Gina should’ve gotten nominated. Woman King, historical epic drama with battle scenes? That’s everything the Oscars love unless it’s Black Women I guess. pic.twitter.com/r8yNshzLSb — Caroline “Caro” Renard (@sankofa_bird) January 24, 2023

Other films such as Till and Jordan Peele’s NOPE were also overlooked. Those snubs, however, didn’t garner the same level of backlash.

“These nominations are tragic. These award shows need to end. It’s just yt folks praising their own mediocrity at this point,” suggested one fan of The Woman King, with another adding, “That entire film is getting the shaft and it’s maddening.”

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Gina Prince-Bythewood and Viola Davis attend “The Woman King” Photo Call on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Neither Davis nor Prince-Bythewood have reacted to the snub.